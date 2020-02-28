Third YTC escapee recaptured.

Dillano Marcano, 16, one of the five teens who escaped from the Youth Transformation and Rehabilitation Centre,Arouca, on October 3, was recaptured on Friday.

Marcano was found after police were told he was hiding out in an abandoned house at Neighbourhood Avenue, Blue Basin, Diego Martin. Members of the Western Division Task Force, supervised by Sgt Brisbane and led by Cpls Dominique and Murray, arrested Marcano and took him to the St James Police Station.

Previous reports said the teenagers – Marcano, of Pearl Drive, La Paille Village, Caroni; Anthony Ramsumair, 19, of New Village Extension, La Fortune, Woodland; Brian Seepersad, 17, of 24 Sea Trace Bagatelle Road, Diego Martin; and Darren Scott, 17, of O’Meara Road, Carapo Village, Arima – escaped after using a hacksaw to cut the bars at their dormitory around 2 am.

Jaden Fletcher was recaptured in November in an abandoned house in Mayaro.

Murder-accused Anthony Ramsumair was arrested at Golconda Settlement, Golconda, on January 8.

Police are still searching for Seepersad and Scott.