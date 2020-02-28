South Oropouche fisherman shot, killed

A heated argument among three men turned deadly on Thursday when one shot another at Otaheite Bay in south Trinidad.

Dead is fisherman Devon Roberts, 42, also called “Tenor.” He lived a short drive away at Agriculture Street, Dow Village in South Oropouche.

Police said gunshots rang out during the argument, which broke out at about 11. 30 am between Roberts and two other men. Eyewitnesses ran for cover and later found Roberts on the ground with gunshot wounds.

The gunmen ran off.

Roberts was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he died.

Police from the South Western Division and the Homicide Bureau Region III visited the scene.

At Roberts’ home, relatives did not want to speak to the media.