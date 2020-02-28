San Fernando grandmother sleeps with rats after home collapses

An emotional Elizabeth Cox of Lady Hailes Ave, San Fernando, sits in the yard where her house collapsed on Ash Wednesday. - Marvin Hamilton

AFTER her house collapsed on Ash Wednesday, grandmother of five Elizabeth Cox now has to sleep in an abandoned house infested with rats and roaches.

Cox, 55, who broke down in tears as she spoke with Newsday on Thursday, said she believes she is now experiencing what it is like living in hell.

Last year her South Oropouche house was destroyed by fire. She moved to San Fernando, where she built a home with the assistance of friends.

But on Thursday she said, “I feel as if I am literally living in hell. There were rats crawling on my body and roaches on the mattress last night.”

Cox said she had spent the entire night crying.

On Wednesday afternoon she was in the yard of her home at Seafront, Lady Hailes Avenue, San Fernando when the structure collapsed.

“I was outside and I heard a loud noise I jumped and turned around to see my home falling down. I stood there crying. I really could not believe it.

"The thought that I could have been inside the house and other thoughts that I am now homeless came over me. Since then it has me so depressed. I find it so hard to stop crying.”

Cox said she feels as if she is reliving the moment when her first house was destroyed by fire.

"I had lost everything and for months I was homeless. Now again I am without a home. I feel so hopeless now.”

She said the abandoned house she is now living in has no doors or windows and if rain falls she will be soaked.

“I don’t know where else to turn to and who else to ask for help. My children have their own families to care for and are trying to make ends meet.”

She is askin the public to help her find shelter.

“Please, please help. I don’t want to live another day sleeping with rats and roaches.”

Cox does not have a cellphone, but anyone is willing to assist can contact her neighbour at 359-5272.