Put down the mobiles

THE EDITOR: TT is dominated by cellphones and laptops. We have lost the art of face-to face-conversation.

All over we see people with cellphones to their ears for hours talking about nothing. They cannot engage in an intelligent conversation face-to-face. They cannot string three words together.

Texting has a language of its own. Literacy is at an all-time low.

Let us get back to friendship and face-to-face conversation. It will not happen while all are welded to electronic devices.

Put down the mobiles and talk face-to-face. No one is more important than the person next to you.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town