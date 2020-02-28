Put down the mobiles
THE EDITOR: TT is dominated by cellphones and laptops. We have lost the art of face-to face-conversation.
All over we see people with cellphones to their ears for hours talking about nothing. They cannot engage in an intelligent conversation face-to-face. They cannot string three words together.
Texting has a language of its own. Literacy is at an all-time low.
Let us get back to friendship and face-to-face conversation. It will not happen while all are welded to electronic devices.
Put down the mobiles and talk face-to-face. No one is more important than the person next to you.
AV RAMPERSAD
Princes Town
