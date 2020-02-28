Original Jab Jab lights up Couva Nite Mas

Two characters from First Citizens Original Jab Jab engage in a whip fight at Couva Monday Nite Mas. -

VETERAN bandleader Ronald Alfred lit up the stage at Couva Carnival on Monday night when his band, First Citizens Original Jab Jab, put on a hair-raising display of whip fighting to the delight of patrons. Presenting the Power of Plants, Alfred’s band of marauding jab jabs engaged in duels to steal the show from six other bands which paraded at the Couva car park.

Other bands which showed off their portrayals on Monday night were Kalifa Williams and Associates with All Aboard, Central Elite’s Make Love Not War, Enterprise Police Youth Club with The Bats, Golden mas Community with The Banah Monkeys and D Runaway Drunken Sailors. There were also several individual characters, including dragons and dame Lorraines.