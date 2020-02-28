North-South U-15 Cricket Classic on Friday

NEWLY crowned Scotiabank NextGen Under-15 cricket champions Central Zone, and beaten finalists South East have earned the majority of picks to play in the first Price Club North-South Classic, on Friday.

The 50-overs day-night match will get going at 2.30 pm at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

The South squad will be led by all-rounder Luke Ali and comprises four other Central Zone players – Alexander Chase, Farees Ali, Tyron Lee Gopaul and Adrian Mahase.

The South East picks are Brendon Boodoo, the designated vice-captain; Mikel Mentor, Aleem Mohammed, Akshay Seecharan, and Cristian Rampersad.

The other members of the squad are South Zone players Kovid Bispath, Riad Mohammed and wicket-keeper Stephen Katwaroo.

The North Zone team will be skippered by Abdul Raheem Toppin and includes five other East players –Yasir Deen, Sameer Saroop, Stephan McPherson, Jesse Sookwah and Joseph Mendo.

The vice-captain is Arshad Harrilal, who is joined by North Zone colleagues Saleem Ali, Aditya Ramdeen and wicket-keeper Niall Maingot.

Top North East all-rounders Avidesh Singh and Ishmael Ali are also in the squad along with Tobago's Jayden Kent.

The Price Club Classic, featuring the best Under-15 cricketers, will help players bid for places on the national team who are the defending champions in the Cricket West Indies Regional tournament.

Squads –

NORTH: Abdul Raheem Toppin (captain), Arshad Harrilal (vice-captain), Saleem Ali, Aditya Ramdeen, Ishmael Ali, Avidesh Singh, Yasir Deen, Sameer Saroop, Nial Maingot (wicket-keeper), Jayden Kent, Stephan McPherson, Jesse Sookwah, Joseph Mendo.

SOUTH: Luke Ali (captain), Brendon Boodoo (vice-captain), Alexander Chase, Farees Ali, Mikel Mentor, Kovid Bispath, Tyron Lee Gopaul, Adrian Mahase, Stephen Katwaroo (wicket-keeper), Riad Mohammed, Aleem Mohammed, Akshay Seecharan, Cristian Rampersad.