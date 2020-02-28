NJAC: 1970 revolution was about love for country

Kwasi Mutema, National Joint Action Committee’s (NJAC) servant political leader. -

National oint Action Committee (NJAC) servant political leader Kwasi Mutema said the 1970 Black Power revolution was about love.

He was speaking on Ash Wednesday at a service to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the revolution at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain. The event was jointly hosted by NJAC and the RC Archdiocese of Port of Spain.

He said the revolution was about the power of love and taught black people love for self and they would no longer see themselves as inferior or be ashamed of being black.

He added that it taught love for one’s fellow man as people addressed each other as “brother” and “sister.”

“If I see you as brother or sister, I would not want to hurt you.” He said the revolution also taught people love for country and to see themselves not just as citizens but patriots prepared to die for the country as necessary. He noted some of the members of NUFF (a militant side of the movement) were killed. He also said the revolution taught love for God and to see the divinity in every man.

He stressed 1970 was about an effort to create a new spirit and a new society so that people could live in true happiness, love and unity to build a great nation. The country has fallen short a lot, he said, but has come a long way.

Mutema said he agreed with an earlier comment by Archbishop Jason Gordon that the events of 1970 were an “unfinished revolution” and it needed to be re-examined with a new lens and not with minds affected by distortions and propaganda.

A frank and truthful discussion on the revolution was needed, he said.

February 26, 1970 was one of the most significant days in the history of TT and the Caribbean, he said, as on that fateful day NJAC leaders and the people entered the cathedral.

He added this was also one of the most significant moments of the revolution, and sparked a series of events that led to a significant transformation not just for the Catholic church but the spiritual order and religious landscape of the Caribbean.

He explained at the time it was felt the church was on the wrong side of justice and was elitist. “In order to serve Almighty God you had to serve the poor, the dispossessed and the vulnerable. It was felt that was absent.”

He said the church faced heavy criticism from NJAC and the people. and it was admirable that the church listened and implemented drastic changes to the institution.

“That is a lesson for all of us.” Gordon said society today was not the society envisioned by those who took to the streets 50 years ago and decided they wanted a different TT. He said that as Catholics begin a time of fasting, prayer and reflection the nation should reflect on the ways it has not lived up to the dream of the revolution.

“Reflect on how we allowed racism, sexism and gender discrimination to continue in our nation after this watershed moment.”

He said as a society TT had to move beyond remembering and move to a Trinidad where every creed and race has an equal place.

Gordon said this country has to repent for what had not been done since 1970 to build the country.

“We have failed our people and our children of our nation”