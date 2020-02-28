New company has no ties with OWTU

NEWLY formed United Consistency Energy Services Ltd (UCESL) has no links to the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU).

UCSEL managing director Donnie Thomas made this statement at the opening of the company's offices on Lewis Street, San Fernando on Friday. While the energy services company comprises former offshore workers and some former OWTU members, Thomas said, "This company is not part of the OWTU. We are a labour supply company."

He said UCESL wants to create jobs in the energy sector.

In expressing support for Patriotic Energies and Technologies' (PET) bid to acquire the former Petrotrin refinery at Pointe-a-Pierre, Thomas hoped this would also lead to job creation and benefit the economy. He explained that if UECSL does any business with PET, it would be governed by the requisite agreement.

He added there would be no conflict of interest between PET and UECSL.

Thomas said the company has a workforce of over 500 employees who have considerable knowledge in the energy sector and it wants to brand itself locally first.

UECSL will also be exploring options in Guyana, Suriname and Barbados.

"We want to spread our wings as wide as possible."

UECSL director Conrad Caraballo said the company was registered last March and hoped it could have a positive impact on the energy industry.