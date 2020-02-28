MusicTT congratulates Rose

Dionne Mc Nicol Stephenson, left, FilmTT chairman; Calypso Rose; Melissa Jimenez, MusicTT general manager; and Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez. -

THE Trinidad and Tobago Music Company Limited (MusicTT) has congratulated Calypso Rose on receiving the Officer of Arts and Humanities medal at the Trinidad Hilton Hotel on February 20.

The award is one of the highest honours among the French Ministerial Orders of Merit.

Calypso Rose, Linda McCartha Sandy-Lewis, had the honour conferred in a letter from French Culture Minister Franck Reister on May 31, 2019. The award has been bestowed upon the likes of Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Pharrel Williams and George Clooney, said a media release. The official presentation of the award, which took place earlier on February 20, was delayed to coincide with the early celebration of the singer's 80th birthday on April 27, 2020, the release said.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said, "Rose is Trinidad and Tobago inside, outside and wherever she goes she carries this country with her and she carries the best of this country and the beauty of this country and that is infectious."

The event featured a lively performance by Rose, who was joined by Nailah Blackman and Machel Montano.

General manager of MusicTT Melissa Jimenez said in the release, “MusicTT extends its congratulations to Calypso Rose on this auspicious award by the French Government. Calypso Rose is an icon, and we support her as she flies the TT flag high in France and around the world.”