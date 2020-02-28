Guyanese man charged with murder

WILFRED PEREZ: Charged for murder -

A Guyanese man has been charged with the murder of Nicole Hackshaw, who was bludgeoned to death on Carnival Sunday.

Wilfred Perez, 58, of Eastern Main Road, El Dorado, was charged with murder on the advice of Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard.

Hackshaw, 50, was found dead at a house at Eastern Main Road, El Dorado. When police arrived they found a man standing in the doorway covered in blood.

Police also seized a two-by-two piece of wood that was also covered in blood.

Perez was charged by WPC Theroulde of the Region 2 Homicide Bureau.