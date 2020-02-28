David Rudder Rocks under the trees

David Rudder performs at Under The Trees at the Normadie, St Ann's. - ANGELO MARCELLE

DAVID MICHAEL RUDDER proved he still has the ability to rock a crowd with his timeless songs at Under the Trees at the Hotel Normandie, St Ann's.

Rudder wowed the audience with legendary songs like Bahia Girl, and newer songs including Welcome to Trinidad. He was backed by Wayne Bruno and the Rapid Response band comprising former Charlie's Roots bassist Albert Bushe, trumpeter Haydn Robin and other musicians.

Rudder’s concert on February 19 featured soca artist Aaron “Voice” St Louis who sang his 2020 hit, Dear Promoter, along with his smash songs Far From Finished, Cheers to Life and Year for Love.

Voice paid homage to the calypso icon for his input in the genre and the culture.

“I just want to thank David Rudder for being such an inspiration. Not only as an artist but as a song writer,” Voice said during his set. It also featured Freetown Collective, who played a mesmerising acoustic set, which included some of its songs – Space for a Heart, Feel This and Born Soldier. During the session lead singer Muhammad Muwakil commented on the gap between generations and the genres of music which each generation listens to.

“There is a whole different generation out there which we are dealing with. The music they are listening to is different from the old days. We have to try and understand them and let them express themselves,” Muwakil said.

The performances were met with smiling faces and loud applause as people, young and old, local and foreign were treated to a night good calypso music and entertainment.