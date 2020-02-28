Coronavirus concern for Hajj 2020

Though there were no cases of coronavirus in Saudi Arabia up to Thursday, an international television news agency reported that this year's Hajj is of utmost concern to the kingdom.

Muslim pilgrims also make a lesser pilgrimage, the Umrah, which can take place at any time.

On Thursday Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry tweeted that it was suspending entry for pilgrims heading to Mecca and Medina for Umrah because of the global coronavirus threat.

Channel News Asia reported at about 8 am on Thursday, "With 26 confirmed deaths in Iran and cases of the coronavirus in Iran, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, several Gulf states have placed travel restrictions on Iran and ban public gathering. Saudi Arabia hasn't reported any cases but has expressed alarm over the spread in the region. And, as a result, it is stopping pilgrims from entering the kingdom."

It said it was unclear if the Hajj pilgrimage which begins in July, will be affected.

Hajj groups in TT are "watching and waiting" before deciding if it would be prudent to call off this year's pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.

Imtiaz Mohammed of the group Hajj, Umrah and International Tours, told Newsday yesterday, "It is too early to decide. However, Hajj groups are in touch with the Ministry of Hajj in Saudi Arabia. We have not heard anything about a scare of the coronavirus there."

Shiraz Mohammed of the Omar Hajj Group said he has been in contact with Hajj agents in Saudia Arabia.

"It is too early to gauge. But we are playing it by ear. It is of concern to us but we'll wait until March ending to see how things unfold. But for now, there is no such scare," Mohammed said.

Hajj is the fifth fundamental pillar of Islam in which Muslims make the pilgrimage yearly, but it is only compulsory for those who can afford it after they have paid off their debts.

Other international news agencies reported that after China, Iran has the highest number of coronavirus cases. There are cases in Iraq, Syria, Libya and Dubai. There was no news up to late Thursday on whether there are cases in Saudi Arabia.

Islamic Broadcasting Network's Inshan Ishmael had made plans to perform Hajj with his wife and three children, he told Newsday yesterday. Expressing concern, he said, "Based on the spread of the virus, is really a wait-and-see game. We have to continue to play it by ear. All I can say is that once a person has made the intention to perform this duty and it does not come through and God forbid, something happen to them, they would be rewarded."

Imtiaz Mohammed said none of the potential pilgrims he plans to take to Hajj with his group had expressed concern up to Thursday. He said, "A person makes an intention to perform the Hajj. It is an invitation from Allah. One does not simply break that intention.

"So far, there have been no cases in Saudi, but we are keeping in touch and will advise accordingly."