CoP: Discipline for errant Carnival cops

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith. -

A number of police officers may be called to account for their actions during Carnival celebrations, warns Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, who said he was concerned over absenteeism and official police vehicles being used to escort fete patrons.

At a media briefing at the police administration building, Sackville Street, on Thursday, Griffith said he was concerned over a video circulated on social media of three women wining on a motorcycle police officer.

He said the officer acted inappropriately by allowing the women to continue dancing, and he should have stopped them.

“It is a simple case of you moving away, or just slowly shoving the person, or touching them to know that they can’t do that. I saw a police officer on a motorbike having three women wine on him and damage the motorbike. Some may ask what was the officer supposed to do? Had it been three men, what would he have done?

“The fact of the matter is, that officer condoned that. It is indiscipline, and it is not the kind of professionalism I expect from the police service by any officer.”

Griffith also took issue with police escorting fete patrons out of traffic using marked police vehicles. He said he saw this firsthand while on duty outside an event in Chaguaramas.

“I encountered it myself when I saw police vehicles being used to escort individuals, especially questionable individuals. Those officers will also be disciplined, because no police vehicle should be used to moonlight to transport your friend or any questionable elements.”

Griffith said the officers could possibly face charges of abuse of state property and “a number of disciplinary actions.”

On attendance Griffith said officers who did not report for duty as expected on Carnival Monday and Tuesday will be expected to explain to him in person the reason for their absence.