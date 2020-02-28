Cocorite man gets 8 months for ammo he tried to flush down toilet

A COCORITE man was sentenced on Wednesday to eight months’ hard labour for possession of ammunition which he tried to flush down the toilet.

Elijah Samuel, 20, appeared before Port of Spain magistrate Aden Stroude in the 4B court, where he pleaded guilty.

Stroude immediately sentenced him.

Samuel was arrested last week Thursday at Salandy Gardens, Bagatelle Road, Diego Martin.

Police went to the house with a search warrant and Samuel and a woman, Giselle Roberts, 31, a serving member of the Coast Guard, were arrested.

Roberts pleaded not guilty when she appeared before Stroude and was granted bail, with a surety of $100,000. She returns to court on May 28.

They were both charged by WPC Primus of the Western Division Task Force.

Also appearing before Stroude on Wednesday was Akile Gilkes, of Barataria. He was remanded overnight to Thursday before bail was denied after Stroude upheld submissions by police prosecutor Sgt Azard Ali who expressed concern over potential interference with prosecution witnesses.

Gilkes was arrested on Sunday when police allegedly went to investigate a report of domestic violence.