CMO: Seek medical help early

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram

IF anyone ever gets ill with the suspected Covid-19 virus they should seek medical attention early to increase their chances of survival urged Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram at Thursday’s post-Cabinet briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

He said Covid-19 is 80 per cent similar to the SARS virus. It has a 14-day incubation period, has symptoms of fever and breathlessness, and cannot yet be prevented by vaccination. Parasram said research is ongoing into the virus which is still being learnt about.

Medical treatment must be sought early in suspected cases, he urged, as a delay can lead to death, he added.

Parasram said, at present, influenza is a greater risk to TT’s population than Covid-19.

While the Health Ministry has urged frequent hand-washing as a way to stop the spread of viruses, Newsday asked about schools with dirty bathrooms which deter pupils. Parasram replied that the Public Health Ordinance empowers the ministry to close a school in such a case. He also said public education can help.

Minister of National Security Stuart Young chimed in, “Personal responsibility is your first line of defence. Ask everybody, please be personally responsible.”

He said people will get a level of protection if they follow the titbits of advice in the Ministry of Health’s ongoing public awareness campaign.