Charged for stealing pipes

A Claxton Bay father of six faced a San Fernando magistrate on Wednesday charged with stealing over $100,000 worth of steel pipes and racks. Shannon Chatterpaul, 33, who lives at Rose Hill, appeared in the first court before senior magistrate Jo-Anne Connor and was not called upon to plead.

The charge against him alleged that he, Joel Nicholas and Kadeem Jack stole several steel racks and pipes between February 19 and 20. The items, worth $122,625, belonged to a woman who lives at the Southern Main Road in St Margaret’s Village, Claxton Bay. WPC Roberts of the St Margaret’s Police Station laid the charge.

Prosecutor Cleyon Seedan objected to bail, saying while on bail for other offences, Chatterpaul was again before the court. Chatterpaul has matters pending at the Couva Magistrates Court. They include rape, kidnapping and grievous sexual assault, all of which allegedly happened in 2017.

Reading from documents, the magistrate said he served a two-year jail term for housebreaking and larceny. He also had convictions for having marijuana in 2012 and 2017. Connor granted him $100,000 bail and as a condition, he must report to the St Margaret’s Police Station on Saturdays before 6 pm.

She adjourned the case to March 25.