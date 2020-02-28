Carnival Lagniappe at Savannah

National Panorama Large band winner Desperadoes. - Vidya Thurab

Pan Trinbago Inc will stage Lagniappe... A Night With The Champs, on February 29 at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Carnival Lagniappe will feature pan, mas, calypso and other artistes. Headline acts include the National Panorama Single, Small, Medium and Large Conventional winners – San Juan East Side Symphony and Marsicans, Uptown Fascinators, NGC Couva Joylanders and Desperadoes. Also on the cast are the 21 & Under Steel Orchestra winners Massy All Stars Youths Orchestra, while the senior All Stars will make a guest appearance.

All other winners of the major calypso, mas and chutney competitions will also perform at the Savannah including the Junior and Senior Kings and Queens of Carnival, the Junior Band of the Year (large) Junior Calypso Monarch, Sharissa Camejo, Sekel McIntosh and Addelon Braveboy. National Calypso Monarch Terri Lyons will also be in attendance as well ex-tempo bards Brian London and Winston “Gypsy” Peters.

Patrons will also be entertained by Chutney Monarch Imran GI Beharry. Power Soca and Road March Monarch Neil Iwer George will complete the post Carnival experience.

Tickets are available at NLCB ticket outlets, NCC Head Office and the Grand Stand ticket booth.