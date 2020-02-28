Behaviour of women in Carnival worsening

THE EDITOR: Within recent times several upstanding citizens including the Archbishop of Port of Spain have been cynical about the behaviour of our citizens during the Carnival season, especially women. Several columnists have also weighed in on the issue.

Wrote Ralph Maraj: “I have repeatedly made the link between the present Carnival and deepening social decay when tens of thousands just ‘wine’ in vacuity to largely lurid lyrics in one massive street fete, most almost nude, one step away from copulating on the streets” (Sunday Express 2/2/2020).

Well, although I am no fan of his, what I saw circulating on social media for Carnival this year leaves me with little choice but to concur with Maraj.

I was flabbergasted to see an 11-second video of a woman in an all-inclusive fete in west Trinidad who dove from a stage into the arms of a crowd waiting to catch her. As she was caught, the woman’s short garments were raised and her private parts were completely exposed as she had on no underwear.

This type of behaviour seems to be getting progressively worse and if it continues unabated, by next year we may very well see videos of people literally naked and having sex on the streets like animals for Carnival.

My million-dollar question is: Where are all the women’s groups? I’ve always held the position that these organisations seem to be very selective in their activism.

The same emotions and outrage these groups show in their reaction when women are abused or murdered in domestic violence situations, and understandably so, is the same enthusiasm and vigour that should be demonstrated in publicly condemning these women.

I really do hope that these females in our society who continue to disgrace themselves for Carnival under the guise of “enjoyment” and “fun” will change for the better and give Maraj and others who feel like him a reason to change their views about our Carnival.

ROGER MOHAMMED

via e-mail