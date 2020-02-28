Alcohol leads to fight between Maraval brothers

TWO Maraval brothers were reprimanded and discharged by a Port of Spain magistrate on Wednesday after being warned to stay away from alcohol if they could not behave under its influence.

Brandon and Malcolm Goodridge appeared before Port of Spain magistrate Sarah Da Silva in the Third Court jointly charged with fighting in public.

Brandon was also charged with using obscene language.

Both brothers pleaded guilty.

They were arrested on Carnival Monday at their home at Moraldo Extension after police were called because of a disturbance. When the police approached Brandon, he told his brother to speak to one of the officers while using an obscene word.

The two brothers then began fighting while in the officers' presence.

They were arrested and taken to the Maraval police station, where they were charged.

In court, they told Da Silva neither wanted his sibling to spend time in jail.

When asked what caused the disturbance, Brandon said it was because of alcohol.

As she reprimanded and discharged both men, Da Silva warned them, “If you can't consume alcohol and behave, then do not consume alcohol.”