A question for Amazon

THE EDITOR: As a US citizen who loves to vacation in your beautiful island country, I must say how much I enjoy reading your newspaper, particularly the foolishness that takes place in other countries and is carried in the international section.

The article on cashier-less grocery stores being implemented in the US by Amazon caught my attention immediately. I pose the following question to Amazon and every other idiotic and greedy corporation considering a similar move: Who do you think is going to buy your goods when they do not have a job?

BARBARA POST

Los Iros Beach/USA