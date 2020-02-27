Young: Glass bottleban a success

National Security Minister Stuart Young speaks with a policeman during a spot check on Carnival Monday at South Quay in Port of Spain. - Vidya Thurab

Minister of National Security Stuart Young, thanked the public on Carnival Tuesday, for their co-operation on the glass bottle ban and believes the ban will continue at future Carnivals.

The Carnival (prohibition of glass bottles) regulations, 2020 was approved earlier this year which bans anyone who isn’t authorised from possessing a glass bottle near a Carnival event in public between 4 am on Monday and 12 am on Tuesday.

“The people have been really working with the Police Service, so where the police have asked them to dispose of their glass bottles, they are doing so and it is well accepted by the public – by everyone – it was unanimous, and it will continue into the following years,” Young said.

He thanked the public for being cooperative with the glass bottle ban and said there have been no major crime incidents. On Tuesday, Young said Carnival 2020 was a safe and successful one.

“Carnival 2020 has been safe so far...so far our TTPS, Defence Force, Traffic Wardens, Fire Services and our intelligence services have provided us with a safe Carnival.

“It is early still, the difficulty comes later on a Tuesday to monitor. We would be bringing in more resources especially the defence squad later on this afternoon. Just make sure we close out Carnival safe and secure.”

Young said 95 percent of the police force turned out to work, and they are prepared for any incident that may come up, particularly with the technology, and he thanked them for their service.

“I don’t expect anything to be problematic for the TTPS. We are using a lot of technology. We are monitoring what’s going on with CCTV cameras. We have GPS in all the bands. The police officers have tracking devices so we know how to move resources.”