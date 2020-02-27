Sgt on $200,000 bail, wounded WPC still at hospital

Dale Ramroop -

Police sergeant Dale Ramroop has been granted $200,000 magistrate registrar approval bail regarding the recent shooting of a 28-year-old policewoman at her home.

Ramroop, 48, on Ash Wednesday faced San Fernando magistrate Jo-Anne Connor who also granted him a cash alternative of $20,000. As conditions to the bail bond, the magistrate ordered that he has no communications with the woman, WPC Nicolette Persad, and "at all times" stay at least 150 feet away from her.

Both officers are based in the Southern Division.

The magistrate also ordered that the accused surrender his passport to the court which he did. Pending the outcome of the case, Ramroop would be living at the home of a relative in Moruga.

Connor read that Ramroop allegedly shot at Persad with intent to cause her grievous bodily harm on February 18 at Ramdhanie Trace in Debe. The charge was laid indictably so Ramroop was not called upon to plead.

Acting ASP Williams laid the charge.

Prosecutor Cleyon Seedan said Persad was in a stable condition at the San Fernando General Hospital. He did not object to bail but requested that the accused have no contact/communication with the virtual complainant. The prosecutor further asked that Ramroop surrender his passport, once granted bail.

Attorney Subhas Panday represented Ramroop and said his client was willing to comply with the prosecutor’s recommendations. The attorney said his client was the father of three children, two of whom were studying abroad.

Panday did not tell the magistrate the profession of the accused.

The magistrate adjourned the case to March 25.