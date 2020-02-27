Senior cops charged with trafficking V'zuelan minor

Attorney Kevin Ratiram leaves Chaguanas magistrates' court representing one of two senior cops on human trafficking charges - MARVIN HAMILTON

TWO senior police officers from the Chaguanas Police Station were on Wednesday granted $1.3 million bail on charges of trafficking a child of Venezuelan nationality.

Senior magistrate Rajendra Rambachan in the Chaguanas magistrates' court, ordered Ag Inspector Rajesh Gokool, 47, of Southern Main Road, La Romaine and Sgt Richard Lalbeharry, of Chase Village, Carapichaima, to surrender their passports. Appearing alongside with the top cops who were stationed at Chaguanas Police Station, was bar manager Mathew Ross, of Freeport.

Rambachan read two charges to Gokool that between October 1 and November 26, 2019, he recruited, transported, transferred and harboured a child for the purpose of exploitation. A third charge alleged that between the same dates, he sexually penetrated the child. And a fourth alleged that between the same dates, Gokool obtained a financial benefit knowing that it resulted from trafficking a child.

A fifth charge against Gokool read by Rambachan alleged that between the same dates, he wilfully misconducted himself in office by transporting and harbouring a child for the purpose of exploitation.

Attorney Kevin Ratiram who represented Gokool, pleaded for bail on the indictable charges, saying that the police inspector had been in the service for the past 27 years. Rambachan granted him $700,000 bail with a cash alternative of $70,000.

He ordered that Gokool surrender his passport and that he not leave TT without permission of the court.

Rambachan then read a charge to Lalbeharry, that between the same dates, he obtained a financial benefit from the trafficking of a child. A second charge alleged that he received and harboured a child for the purpose of exploitation. And a third and fourth alleged that he provided support for a gang leader by transporting and harbouring a child for exploitation and being holder of public office, he misconducted himself.

Attorney John Heath who pleaded for bail, said that Lalbeharry had been a police officer for the past 23 years. The magistrate granted him $600,000 bail or $60,00 deposit.

Rambachan then read to Ross, 39, who was represented by attorney Keith Beckles, a charge that he knowingly provided support to a gang leader by receiving, transporting and harbouring a child for exploitation. Beckles pleaded for bail saying that Ross would adhere to whatever reporting conditions the court imposed.

Rambachan granted $500,000 bail and ordered Ross to report to the Freeport Police Station every Thursday before 10 am.

The arrest and charges of the three stemmed from investigations by the Counter Trafficking Unit Special Task Force, Port of Spain. The child in question is under 18 years old and cannot be identified.

The three are to reappear on March 25.