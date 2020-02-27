"Photos of the Day: February 27"

N Touch
FIRE DANCE: A character dances in front of flames during the annual Carnival in Alsasua, northern Spain. AP PHOTO - Alvaro Barrientos

HOMELESS: Elizabeth Cox outside the remnants of her humble wooden home in San Fernando which collapsed on Ash Wednesday. - Marvin Hamilton

BY GEORGE!: Neil "Iwer" George speaks at a press conference which he jointly hosted with Kees Dieffenthaller, left, a day after their collaboration Stage Gone Bad was declared the 2020 Road March. - Ayanna Kinsale

HEALTHY CHUCKLES: Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, centre, shares a laugh with National Security Minister Stuart Young, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram, left, and Medical Chief of Staff Dr Malachy Ojuru, 2nd from left, after the post Cabinet press conference. - ANGELO_MARCELLE

UP CLOSE WITH NICKI: Trini-born, American rap star Nicki Minaj wipes away the tears from an occupant of the St Jude's Home in Belmont during Minaj's visit on Thursday. - Sureash Cholai

