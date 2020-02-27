NCC: Carnival 2020 a success

Winston Gypsy Peters - National Carnival Commission chairman.

Carnival 2020 by all appearances seems to be a success. Reports from the National Carnival Commission (NCC), Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts and bandleaders all appear to be pleased by this year’s execution of the Greatest Show on Earth.

There were more than 300 Carnival-related activities that happened in the past two months culminating in the street parade on Monday and Tuesday.

NCC chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters said this Carnival was safe, successful and saw an increase of tourists in the country. He was speaking at the announcement of results press conference at the VIP lounge of the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Ash Wednesday.

“The events were well executed with minimal disruption to our festivity. I would like to thank our protective services, TTPS, Fire Service... (for their) professionalism and prompt response...From all accounts, both parades went smoothly. While there were minor hiccups there were no issues.”

He said there were no major of activities that caused problems to Carnival. The NCC is still performing a post-Carnival review but are beginning to plan for Carnival 2021. Peters said they will have stakeholder meetings to discuss ideas.

“(We are) putting out the invitation now. TT has one million experts, so we can get from their expertise, get a much better result,” he said.

Peters said there was an increase in tourists this year and attributed it to international marketing campaigns.

Culture Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby Dolly said Carnival was a national exhale whether or not people chose to revel on the streets on Monday or Tuesday, go to the beach or stay home, and as such, it would be difficult for the government to cancel Carnival as some were calling for this year because of fears of the coronavirus.

She thanked the national security and health ministries for their work though the season.

However, Woodbrook residents were once again displeased by the behaviour of some revellers as their homes were stained in mud and various colours of paint during J’Ouvert. People also signed their names and played tick tack toe on the side of private residences.

Ashelle Waddell, a member of the Woodbrook Residents’ Association said they have been asking for J’Ouvert bands to make a deposit so residents could be compensated for the damage to their property.

She said her claims had not been heard.