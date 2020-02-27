More CAL support for Skiffle

This player gets into the music at CAL's sponsors appreciation event at Skiffle Steel Orchestra, Coffee Street, San Fernando. - CHEQUANA WHEELER

CARIBBEAN Air­lines CEO Garvin Med­era has pledged the company's commitment to supporting culture not only in TT but throughout its entire network.

Medera also pledged continuing support to Skiffle Steel Orchestra which it has sponsored for the past three years.

“We look forward to great things from the band as we nurture this alliance, doing what we can to foster your growth and success.”

Members of the CAL family, including vice chairman Michael Quamina, joined with the Skiffle family and Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein, at the band's Coffee Street, San Fernando panyard for its annual panyard lime on February 13.

Noting the three-year partnership, Medera said it was one CAL was very proud of, especially the band's historic second-place performance with Hello in 2018 and placing among the top five bands in 2019.

He lauded the accomplishment of the band which started as a pan-around-the-neck band “under a streetlight” in Vistabella in 1976, to owning valuable real estate which houses the pan theatre on Coffee Street, San Fernando.

He said the band has overcome adversity and disappointments, performed at renowned venues worldwide, including the Royal Albert Hall, London, and through it all has remained dedicated to its trade.

“Today you can hold your heads high in the knowledge that you are undoubtedly world class,” he told Skiffle’s CEO and San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello.

He said CAL was looking forward to celebrating future successes as the band continues to soar.

CAL will be unveiling its corporate campaign for 2020. For the fourth consecutive year CAL was named the leading airline brand at the World Travel Awards 2020 and Medera said this is testimony to the airline's commitment to operational and brand excellence.

Regrello said he was very grateful to CAL, which came to the band's rescue three years ago.

He identified the cost and sacrifices of the band's “eight minutes of fame and glory” on the Panorama stage and said without the support of a sponsor it could not have done it.

CAL Skiffle Steel Orchestra placed sixth in the National Panorama competition final last Saturday.

The band played in position number four doing an arrangement of Skinny Banton’s Wrong Again by Marc Brooks, Odie Franklin and Kendall Williams.