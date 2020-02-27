Mas Pieta leads Downtown Carnival winners

Spectators try to get pictures of Peter Minshall's Mas Pieta king, The Love of Power. - Vidya Thurab

Downtown Carnival in Port of Spain saw an array of bands parade through the capital city for Carnival.

Mayor Joel Martinez announced the winners on Ash Wednesday at City Hall.

Martinez, reading the results, said Kinetic Mas' Mas Pieta won overall band of the year, Ronnie and Caro's Mas Band was second with The Strength and The Lost Tribe's Anansi placed third in the large band category.

K2K Alliance and Partners won the medium band category for their The Greatest Show on Earth presentation.

The First Citizen's Original Jab Jab's Power of the Plants won in the small band category and Simply Cultural Minstrels won the mini band section with They Coming Again.

Neil "Iwer" George and Kees Dieffenthaller won Downtown Road March with Stage Gone Bad getting 86 plays. Conch Shell by Machel Montano, George and Gamal "Skinny Fabulous" Doyle got 26 plays and Rukshun by Devon "Lyrical" Martin got 12 plays.

Trinidad All Starts placed first among conventional steelbands.

World Woe Steel Orchestra was the first and only band in the traditional steelband category.

Santa Cruz All Stars won best rhythm section.

Martinez said Downtown Carnival was safe and incident free for Carnival.

"I would say the police service did an excellent job. They ensured that the Carnival celebrations were quite safe and we can all vouch that the police service came all out and did a fantastic job."