Ludacris: TT Carnival one of my 5 best experiences

LUDA AND THE LADIES: US rapper/actor Ludacris (Christopher Bridges) is surrounded by female masqueraders. Standing behind him is soca star Machel Montano. - Courtesy Ludacris Instagram

WHILE the visit of Trinidad-born rapper Nicki Minaj for Carnival has received a lot of attention, her fellow US rapper Ludacris (Christopher Bridges) also visited – and gushed about the experience in a series of tweets.

On February 21, Ludacris, a Grammy-award winning artist and also an actor, tweeted to his 11.5 million followers that he and Jamaican Olympian Usain Bolt came to "f--- up Carnival" and "let the games begin."

The same day he tweeted praise of soca star Machel Montano.

"When it comes to soca, it doesn’t get much bigger than @machelmontano. Amazing and inspiring seeing your show last night in your home country."

The next day he simply tweeted "Trinidad I LOVE YOU!!!" He also tweeted a link to an Instagram video of him jumping off a boat at an undisclosed location with the caption: "They dared me to do it. Anyone who know’s me should know better."

On Ash Wednesday Ludacris described his visit as one of his best experiences ever.

"Carnival 2020 yesterday was in the top five experiences of my life! Thank you Trinidad I gained a whole new appreciation for your country. And soca music! Y'all party like no one else in the world."

In another tweet that day he wrote: "Non-stop celebration and partying in the streets for 72 hours straight. Yeah that’s definitely my type of sh--. Trinidad Carnival I’ll be back!" All of Ludacris's tweets were accompanied by images of the TT flag, including one tweet that was only TT flags.

He also posted a video of him partying during Carnival while wearing a mask with the caption "The masked man strikes again." One person responded on Instagram: "Is how you be a Trini during Carnival not standing in a truck waving like you a queen" – a reference to Minaj.