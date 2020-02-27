Low turnout at schools on Ash Wednesday

Education Minister Anthony Garcia -

Only 18 per cent of secondary schoolchildren and 29 per cent of primary schoolchildren went to school on Ash Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Education.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia said in a media release that despite his urging parents to make sure their children turned out, they chose to keep them away, even though teachers went to work.

He said, according to a ministry survey, teachers' attendance at secondary level ranged from 72 per cent in the South Eastern Education District to 78 per cent in St George East and St Patrick Education District. The average teacher attendance rate was 75.62 per cent nationally.

Garcia said, at the primary level, teacher attendance ranged from 72 per cent in the North Eastern district to 86 per cent in Victoria, with a national average of 79.75 per cent – an increase from 76.7 per cent in 2019.

Garcia insisted this week is a regular school week.

“Parents must ensure that students understand that there is a balance between work and play. Every other sector of TT returns to work as normal on Ash Wednesday, there is no reason for the closure of schools,” he said.

Teachers' attendance, he said, reflects the value teachers place on quality curriculum delivery, and the only factor affecting schools on Ash Wednesday would be parents.

At the primary level, student attendance was low in all districts, ranging from 16 per cent in the North Eastern district to 35 per cent in Victoria, with a national average of 29 per cent.

He told parents and guardians to act responsibly by sending their children out to school on Thursday and Friday to take full advantage of the educational opportunities provided for them.