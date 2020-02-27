La Casita promoted Venezuelan cultural integration

Andreina Briceno Brown (right) and Angel Betancourt (Left), next to the Venezuelan Maria, who paraded the traditional Venezuelan costume "La Burriquita" during the Jouvert on Monday in Arima. - Grevic Alvarado

La Casita of Hispanic Cultural Centre de Arima participated in various activities during the Carnival weekend all with the aim of promoting Venezuelan cultural integration at local parties. Since Fantastic Friday, La Casita began with its Carnival activities. Andreina Briceño Brown, director and founder of the group said that children were the main participants.

“On Friday we oversaw a children's J'Ouvert in La Casita, located in ProQueen Street, de Arima. The children who participate in all of our weekly programs were able to get to know the TT J'Ouvert party, combining it with the traditions of Venezuelan Carnival,” La Casita member Briceño Brown said.

During the J'Ouvert, Venezuelan-born children played mas using water, mud and paint. The on Saturday, the group participated in the children's Carnival parade in Port of Spain.

“It was a unique experience for our Venezuelan children. We were a small group of about 20 young people, but the important thing is that we showed TT a little of the culture of Venezuela with the costumes of the Turpial which is the national bird of Venezuela and a colorful main costume incorporating the flags of the two countries,” Brown said.

On Sunday, Venezuelan boys and girls, dressed in Carnival costumes, engaged in a parade through the streets of Arima. “On Monday it was the adults who arrived at La Casita to do the J'Ouvert. Mud, paint and music were the main attractions,” Brown said.

The Venezuelan group of masqueraders even played in the rain. "The people of Arima knew a little about our traditions, our music and the joy that Venezuelans can give," she said. Brown added that there are plans for 2021 Carnival where it is hope even more of Venezuelan culture can be on display locally.