Khan wants Red Force end rut

Red Force batsman Joshua Da Silva in a match against Jamaica earlier this season. - Marvin Hamilton

EXPERIENCED leg spinner Imran Khan said the TT Red Force are aiming to end the season strong and finishing in the top three will be a great turnaround for the team that now lies in fifth position.

Red Force will play sixth placed Leeward Islands Hurricanes at Warner Park in St Kitts when round six of the tournament bowls off, on Thursday, from 10 am.

Red Force would have had high hopes earlier in the season after earning a draw and a win in their first two matches. The team has dipped drastically in form since then, with one drawn match and two losses.

Khan, who has recovered from a shoulder injury, is among five changes in the squad for round six, with Isaiah Rajah, Anderson Phillip, Cephas Cooper and Khary Pierre also in the squad. The players overlooked for the Hurricanes clash are Denesh Ramdin, Yannic Cariah, Daniel St Clair, Keagan Simmons and Kissoondath Magram.

Khan said Red Force are anticipating the match.

"There are a few changes, I don't know the playing 11 as yet but (there are a) couple new guys in the squad. Everybody is fit and raring to go (and) looking forward we have a task ahead trying to finish the season on the high. We have five games to go but we will take one at a time, tomorrow is the first one so hopefully everything goes well," he said.

Red Force will probably have to win their last five matches to stand any chance of winning the title. Khan is being realistic about the team's goals.

"It will be all good if we win the title, but we're fifth on the table...I think it is important for us to finish the season strong in all aspects of our game and try to finish in the top three. I think it should be a great turnaround for the season if we could accomplish that."

Red Force crushed Hurricanes by an innings and 168 runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba when the teams met earlier in the season. Khan, however, said this is another match and won't be taking the opposition lightly.

"I think they are strengthened up a bit, we can't take anyone for granted. They are also playing at home as well, so I think it is all about being confident in what we do and stick to the basics as well...We have to play each day as it comes, so I think it is important that we stay level headed and achieve our goals."

SQUADS

Red Force: Yannick Ottley (captain), Jeremy Solozano, Isaiah Rajah, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Mohammed, Imran Khan, Akeal Hosein, Bryan Charles, Uthman Muhammad, Anderson Phillip, Terrance Hinds, Cephas Cooper, Khary Pierre

Leeward Hurricanes: Jahmar Hamilton (captain), Sheno Berridge, Rahkeem Cornwall, Nino Henry, Montcin Hodge, Amir Jangoo, Jeremiah Louis, Jaison Peters, Kian Pemberton, Kieran Powell, Ross Powell, Devon Thomas, Terance Warde

STANDINGS

Team*GP*W*L*D*Pts

Barbados*5*4*1*0*84.2

Guyana*5*2*2*1*60.8

Jamaica*5*2*1*2*57.4

Windwards*5*1*1*3*50

TT*5*1*2*2*46.6

Leewards*5*1*4*0*32.6