Japan, Italy among five countries with travel restrictions

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh. Photo by - ANGELO MARCELLE

The Government has announced five additional countries on which it has imposed travel restrictions because of the spread of the coronavirus (Covid19).

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh on Thursday announced at the post-Cabinet media that South Korea, Italy, Iran, Japan and Singapore have now joined China as countries from where visitors to TT (as well as returning nationals) will be subject to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days. “The Cabinet has authorised the Minister of Health, working with the Minister of National Security, to impose as soon as possible the travel restriction that was put for China,” he said.

Deyalsingh added, Cabinet also authorised him to add or remove countries without the necessity of approaching Cabinet for approval.

“As the situation evolves I would, relying on expert advice, first have to inform the Minister of National Security, and the Prime Minister.”

Deyalsingh also said government-funded travel to these countries will also be stopped, as a precaution not to put people in an environment where they would be at risk. He said the steps were taken proactively and reassured that the country is ready to deal with a coronavirus outbreak. He however noted that there was not reason to panic as the government are taking every precaution to prevent people with the virus from entering TT.

“But before it gets to our shores we want to take all reasonable measures to deal with Covid19,” he said. South Korea has reported more than 1,700 cases. Italy has the biggest infection rate outside of Asia with about 400. Iran has 254 cases, including vice president Masoumeh Bebtekar, and deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi, while Japan has 164 and Singapore has 91 cases.