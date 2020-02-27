Jacqui romps home with Couva Children’s Carnival crown

Masquerader from Heart and Soul Mas Band’s presentation of ‘Fashion Fantasy’ at Couva Children’s Carnival. -

Veteran designer, Jacqui Koon How, continued her dominance of children’s carnival in Couva, when her band, House of Jacqui, triumphed once again in 2020 with an eye-catching presentation of Izza Trinbago Ting on Sunday. Portraying many of the wonders of TT, House of Jacqui brought on several spectacular costumes to woo both judges and spectators.

Placing second was Kalifa Williams and Associates with its presentation of ‘All Aboard’, while Heart and Soul Mas Band placed third with ‘Fashion Fantasy’.

Kadeem Williams, portraying ‘King of the Seas’ from Kalifa Williams and Associates, was crowned King of the Bands. Malachi Atherly, with his portrayal of ‘Zing’ from Eckel Village AC School and Friends’ presentation of ‘In My Mummy’s Garden’, placed second. Third place went to Shurlan Richards, who portrayed ‘The Flame of Love’ from Carivog International’s Elements Within Seasons.

Taraja Brown, portraying ‘Queen of Bacchanal’ from House of Jacqui won the Queen of the Band title. Placing second was Sade King with ‘Queen of Mirrors’ from the band Lee Foon and Associates. Shinee Andrews, with ‘I am a Sunflower’ from Eckel Village AC School and Friends, took third place.