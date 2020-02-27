Iwer on Nicki Minaj drama: 'I was hoping the media didn't see'

(From left to right) Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty, Neil "Iwer" George, and Machel Montano. Photo by Roger Jacob.

THERE has been an outpouring of support for Neil "Iwer" George over the past 24 hours – not just for winning the 2020 Road March competition – but in response to a viral video in which Kenneth Petty, the husband of TT-born US-based rapper Nicki Minaj, shoved the soca star's hand.

On Carnival Tuesday, George was singing alongside Machel Montano on a Tribe music truck. But when George tried to hype up Minaj, Petty shoved his hand away from her.

In typical TT fashion, a number of locals posted their displeasure at the incident on social media, making many jokes in the process.

Minaj eventually apologised on Wednesday evening in an Instagram comment, saying Petty does not understand TT culture and that is was his first Carnival.

"Oh gawd," she wrote. "Alyuh like s---t eh? I go cus all yuh real f-n stink yuh know?

"I apologize on his behalf. He's always in security mode. All love. Love my country to death. Love my people to death. Period."

George spoke out late on Wednesday night in an Instagram post with pictures of him with Kees Dieffenthaller.

"I truly feel that her husband did not know who I was, as I was wearing a Tribe Music t-shirt so he may have thought I was part of the sound system group.

"Nicki's husband is not familiar with Trini culture so he did what any husband would do and that is go into protection mode.

"We all know in Trini a man must protect his wife , so I didn't stress about his actions. I just continued to sing my song. Nicki is our queen and that's her husband we love and respect them. Allyuh pat down and let them enjoy the rest of their stay in Trinidad."

Some users were annoyed at George's responses, saying they felt they had wasted their time defending him.

Minaj addressed the issue again on Thursday morning on Twitter and Instagram. She posted a photo of her and her husband with the caption,

"Rappers would kill for this attention chile. Lol at night when we go to bed I say 'babe you was all over the blogs today'. He be like 'Oh, word?' He really don’t have social media to see y’all write think pieces about him chile. AND AH LIKE IT LIKE IT LIKE THISSSSSSS. JUST LIKE THIS."

In a press conference at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Thursday morning, George said that after the incident, he was in the same room with the couple and Petty looked really sad.

He added, "After the incident happened, I just kept going one time. I was really hoping the media didn't see."