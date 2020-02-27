Industrial Court to review $ awarded to Carib Brewery workers fired for drinking on job

THE COURT of Appeal has sent back to the Industrial Court to reconsider an award it made to four workers of Carib Brewery who were fired in 2011 for drinking on the job.

Although the Industrial Court found that the company acted reasonably in its decision to fire the four, finding also that the dismissals were not harsh or oppressive, it still ordered the brewery to pay each worker the difference between the ex-gratia payments they received and what was in the collective agreement for their respective length of service under the redundancy provisions.

Carib Brewery appealed on the question of the Industrial Court’s (IC) jurisdiction.

In setting aside the awards the court ordered to each worker, Justices of Appeal Allan Mendonca, Peter Rajkumar and Judith Jones sent back the matter to the Industrial Court to take into account its discretion and jurisdiction under section 10(3) A of the Industrial Relations Act (IRA).

Carib Brewery was represented by attorney Raphael Adjodha while the National Union of Government and Federated Workers, which represented the four workers was represented by Anthony Bullock.

Rajkumar, who delivered the court’s ruling, said though extremely wide, the Industrial Court’s jurisdiction under 10(3) A of the IRA was not unlimited.

He said while the IC, in its decision said it paid regard to good industrial relations principles and the years of service of each worker, its ruling did not reflect it took into account the interests of those “immediately concerned or the community as a whole” as provided for under the Act.

Rajkumar said it was necessary for the IC to explain its award. He also said the interest of the other workers at Carib Brewery and their rights to work in a safe environment and not be compromised by an employee drinking on the job should have been considered.

“In purporting to exercise its jurisdiction under section 10(3), the safety, health or welfare of co-workers was not considered by the Industrial Court,” Rajkumar said.

He said an explanation was even more necessary since the fired workers had already received ex-gratia payments for their years of service.

“The workers, having already received some compensation for years of service, it was therefore all the more necessary for the Industrial Court to explain its award if it were purporting to exercise its jurisdiction under section 10 (3) to increase that award and effectively treat them as if they had been terminated by reason of redundancy rather than properly dismissed for reach of company policy,” he said.

“It was not sufficient to simply refer to the award as being “in keeping with good industrial relations principles,” he added.