Griffith: Carnival 2020 a success

Gary Griffith -

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith hit back at critics of his performance as he defended the strategy and operations of the police for Carnival 2020.

Speaking at a media briefing to assess policing for this year's Carnival, Griffith said he was pleased with the performance of the police, citing a 95 per cent attendance of officers.

Griffith responded to reports of murders and traffic accidents saying that such incidents happened away and apart from Carnival events where the police focused their resources.

He also hit back at critics who questioned the ability of the police to combat crimes outside the Carnival season, saying the focus of such large-scale manpower year round would be impractical and unrealistic.

"By all reports received based on the lack of incidents as well as the unanimous views throughout the country it seemed that everyone in the country saw the positives. It took months of preparation to achieve as it did not come easily.

"Police officers are not robots, they cannot work 36-hour shifts out of 48-hours every day of the year. The reason why you see such an enormous turnout is we shut down every single unit in the police to be operational, 98 per cent of the homicides that take place do not take place in the locations where the police provide security for Carnival."

He said the social media uproar over apparent tensions between soca artiste Neil "Iwer" George and the Kenneth Petty, the husband of rapper Nicki Minaj was testament of the effectiveness of the police to quell serious crimes.

"It did not take place by chance, when we reach a situation in TT that the biggest incident that can be viewed by the whole country is an elbow wrestling competition between Iwer George and the spouse of a world class entertainer from TT shows that we have succeeded because that was the biggest incident."

Griffith also said this year's Carnival was a historic one in that it was the first time individual police officers were equipped with tracking devices to coordinate their movements along with using helicopters from the TT Coast Guard and drones for air support.

Also at the briefing was Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations Jayson Forde, who said he was also pleased with the performance of the police and noted the positive feedback he received from revellers and spectators on the road.

He said this year's Carnival was one of the safest in recent times as masqueraders felt comfortable and safe to enjoy the festivities throughout Port of Spain.

According to a release from the police, there were eight reports of serious crimes from 12 am on Carnival Monday and midnight on Carnival Tuesday, when compared to 12 reports for the same period last year.

The release also stated that a total of 67 people were arrested across TT for Carnival with 46 being charged.