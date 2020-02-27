Grande villagers catch suspected burglar

A group of villagers came to the assistance of their neighbour when she called for help during a break-in at her home on Wednesday night.

Police said the woman was at her Sangre Grande home at around 8.30 pm when she heard noises in the living room. On checking she saw a man's hand attempting to unlock a window through a space.

She called for help, prompting the man to run away. Neighbours searched a nearby bushy area and found a 56-year-old man who they held until the police arrived. The man who is also from the same street as the woman was taken to the Sangre Grande Police Station.

Investigators said the suspect's fingerprints were found on the window of the living room and he is to be charged soon.