Grande man attacked with power saw

File photo

A 36-year-old Sangre Grande man is in stable condition after being attacked with a power saw early on Thursday morning.

Police said David Sammy was liming at the corner of Paria and Monte Video roads in Gran Riviere, at around 2 am when he was confronted by a man whom he knew who was holding a power saw.

Both men got into an argument and Sammy's attacker swung the saw at his head. The man cut Sammy on his neck as the chain from the saw loosened and fell off.

The man ran away as villagers came to Sammy's assistance taking him to the hospital where he was treated for cuts to the right ear, the right side of his neck and shoulder. Police are still searching for his attacker.