From social media abuse to baking for Kees and Iwer

A cake presented to Kees Dieffenthaller and Neil Iwer George by Shania Moonsammy of Oh Yum Yumm. - Ayanna Kinsale

What a roller coaster ride the past few months have been for Shania Moonsammy, business owner and baker of Oh Yum Yumm.

She has gone from social media ridicule over one of her cake creations to baking a cake for Road March kings Neil "Iwer" George and Kees Dieffenthaller.

The 20-year-old baker ended 2019 on a low note as her basketball-themed cake got memed and ridiculed on social media when customer Dana Pierre posted on Facebook, her disgust at the quality of cake she ordered from Moonsammy for her partner's birthday. Pierre attached two photos of the cake she wanted replicated and the one she got – which looked nothing like what she expected.

Not only was Pierre displeased with the cake, but social media users flocked to Facebook to mock the young baker. In response, business owners such as professional baker Jacqueline Ramoutarsingh, of Wacko Jacko Cake Studio, offered to help mentor the up-and-coming baker.

Radio personality Sunny Bling offered to sponsor beginner and advanced classes at Central School of Culinary Arts in Chaguanas for Moonsammy. The CEO of TT Hospitality and Tourism Institute also offered her a complimentary short course in cake decorating.

Her 2019 social media ordeal did not deter the 20-year-old baker who decided to make a space for her cakes in Carnival. With Iwer George and Kees a certainty to lock down the Road March crown, for their song Stage Gone Bad, the self-taught baker was determined to make a cake for Iwer and Kees.

Moonsammy told Newsday she called Iwer's manager and proposed to let her bake the Road March victory cake. It was a sponge and chocolate cake to suit both Iwer and Kees' tastes.

Not only did she bake a cake for the Road March champions, she also handed out free samples of her cake at Tuesday on the Rocks.