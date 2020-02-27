Drunk man charged after being found sleeping at traffic lights

A 32-year-old San Juan man was fined $3,000 when he appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate on Ash Wednesday after he was found asleep behind the wheel of his car at the Sea Lots traffic lights on Saturday night.

Police said officers including Snr Supt Glen Charles, Cpl Dwayne John and PC Williams were called to the Sea Lots traffic lights at around 11.25 pm to investigate reports of a car being abandoned there. When the officers went to the scene, they found Rajesh Raj asleep behind the wheel of his Nissan Tiida.

PC Williams reported smelling a strong scent of alcohol on Raj and they took him back to the police station where they conducted a breathalyser test. Raj was found to have a blood-alcohol level that was twice the legal limit.

He was charged by PC Williams for driving under the influence of alcohol. Raj pleaded guilty and was fined in the Port of Spain Sixth Court. If he fails to pay he will face six months' imprisonment with hard labour.