Delegating successfully, and why it matters

Many managers struggle when it comes to delegating and end up feeling both overwhelmed and frustrated. This can easily lead to a domino effect: leaders with a reputation of being difficult to work with often have a trickle-down effect within the organisation and contribute to falling performance. Ultimately, managers remain responsible for tracking the progress of a delegated task and making sure it is completed successfully; they remain accountable.

The reasons why some managers may be reluctant to delegate vary. They may feel, for instance, that nothing they do can really be delegated, or that there is no one sufficiently competent to complete the task to their standard. They may be apprehensive that they will have to end up doing it over themselves, or they may feel that adequately training or instructing the employee might take up just as much time as if they did the task themselves. In short, they may feel irreplaceable, and suffer from fear or a lack of trust.

Reluctant delegators should take an honest look at their motivations if they wish to take corrective action. They may be proud of their own ability to do things in just the right way, or to be the one that makes things happen, whatever the odds. Many managers, despite their heavy workload, begin to feel obliged to uphold this image, and feel a sense of failure if they digress. Others may feel that nothing would be impossible, if only they were better organised. In such situations, it’s useful to recall the old truism that nobody is irreplaceable.

Yes, you may be dedicated and talented – but giving subordinates the opportunity to take up a challenge might be exactly what they need to unearth their own capabilities – and by acknowledging their work, you get to demonstrate that you create opportunities for others.

If you are concerned about failure, seek to minimise the risk. Are you afraid of the work not being completed, or not being done to standard? Set up an action plan that includes tasks and subtasks, timelines, follow-ups and periodic reporting. In the final analysis, getting it done properly and getting it done your way may be two entirely different things.

Managers are often confronted with the fact that delegating may require some level of training or deeper briefing. Under the pressure of a deadline, you could be forgiven for making the decision to just do it yourself, but is this the most desirable approach? Beyond achieving immediate targets, managers are also in charge of team-building, coaching and knowledge transfer. When you delegate, you are meeting this goal. Although mistakes may happen, once you are prepared to take the blame and provide support, it will be a valuable learning experience. While delegation may take a little more time, you are laying the groundwork for a better functioning unit, as well as an easier future for yourself.

Choose the task you will delegate carefully and make sure that you assign it to the right person. It is important to know your team and assess their capabilities – some people may perform better with specific instructions, while others need only to be told the overall objective. Be sure to communicate the level of accountability you require from them, and to establish the boundaries of the task at hand.

The key to success usually lies in how you manage people, and there are certain fundamental requirements that will help you be effective: keep your word, get commitment, provide support, encourage, back up your employees and take responsibility when trouble occurs. If you can master these fundamental requirements, you will be better positioned to make a success of delegating.

(Content courtesy the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce)