Crown Trace spank W Connection in youth league

RASEEN BRITTO, Isack Lynch and Malik Robinson each scored hat-tricks as Crown Trace FC humiliated W Connection 11-0 on Saturday, in the Under-18 Division of the 20th annual Carapichaima Youth Football Super League.

At the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, Britto got his name on the scoresheet in the 14th, 26th and 52nd minutes, Lynch netted in the 25th, 36th and 41st, while Robinson struck in the 23rd, 29th and 45th.

Also finding the back of the net were Jahdell Thomas (19th) and Ivan Dos Santos (54th).

There were two matches in the Under-16 category on Saturday.

Dasani Hills scored in the 55th as Premier FC edged Trincity Nationals 1-0, while Crown Trace battled to a goalless draw with St Madeline Strikers.