CJ flies out for Carnival

Chief Justice Ivor Archie. -

CHIEF JUSTICE Ivor Archie left TT on official business over the Carnival weekend. A statement posted on the Judiciary's website advised that Archie will be out of the jurisdiction, on official business. He left on Sunday and will return on Friday. During Archie's absence, Justice of Appeal Nolan Bereaux performed the functions of the Chief Justice.