Browne Olympic-bound

Kwesi Browne

National cyclist, Kwesi Browne has qualified to represent TT in the Men’s Keirin and Sprint events at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Although Browne was unable to make the cut to participate at the final Olympic qualifier event – UCI Track Cycling World Championships – which is currently underway in Germany, the results of Thursday’s Men’s Keirin have favoured the Olympic debutant.

According to former TT Cycling Federation executive member and sports blogger, Gary Acosta of Plain Sports, Bad Manners, five countries (South Africa, Venezuela, Thailand, Spain and Kazakhstan) had mathematical chances to leapfrog TT in the Keirin Olympic Ranking at the World Championships. At least two of these countries needed results ranging from winning the World title, to top 12 finishes, in order to book their own ticket.

In the end, South Africa did not get their top 12 required finish, Venezuela and Kazakhstan were unable to place within the top four, Thailand couldn’t secure silver and Spain did not emerge champions.

These results mean Browne remains sixth overall on the Olympic Keirin Rankings, making TT one of the top seven qualifying countries in the Keirin pedalling to the Summer Games.

Acosta also noted that by the qualification rules, “A cyclist entered into the Keirin can also be entered into the Sprint, which will give Browne an additional bite at Olympic glory. He now joins teammates Nicholas Paul (Men’s Sprint, Keirin) and Teniel Campbell (Women’s Road Race) as cycling’s Olympic contingent. This will also be TT’s largest cycling contingent in almost 50 years.”

It must be noted however, that Browne’s high ranking came courtesy his credible performances at the Elite Pan American Championships and four UCI World Cups over the past two years.