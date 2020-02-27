2 on gun charges get bail after Carnival in jail

BAIL has been granted to two people who were arrested on Friday night at a house at Sea Trace, Diego Martin.

Daniel Blandin and Ayana LaMaitre both appeared before Port of Spain Magistrate Aden Stroude on Wednesday, who gave the police time to do a criminal recording tracing for the two.

Although he remanded them overnight, later on Wednesday, the police officer who charged the two returned to court with the records.

Stroude granted Blandin bail in the sum of $400,000 with a surety to be approved by the registrar while LeMaitre received bail in the sum of $250,000 with a surety.

Blandin was represented by attorney Shaun Morris while LeMaitre was represented by attorney Patrick Godson-Phillips.