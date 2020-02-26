Windies Women lose in T20 World Cup

West Indies Women's batter Shemaine Campbelle -

CANBERRA, Australia - The West Indies Women lost their second match in Group B of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, after going down to Pakistan by eight wickets at Manuka Oval in Canberra. West Indies made 124/7 from their 20 overs, while Pakistan finished on 127/2 in 18.2 overs.

The West Indies Women won the toss and elected to bat first, however it was not the start they wanted, as Hayley Matthews was given out leg before on the first ball of the innings. Captain Stafanie Taylor came to the crease to start the run-scoring, with Lee-Ann Kirby playing a supporting role to her captain, smashing two boundaries before going for another heave but was caught for 16.

The dangerous Deandra Dottin came to crease but went cheaply as she got caught in the deep for one. Shemaine Campbelle joined the skipper and the pair started the slow rebuilding of the West Indies innings.

The pair stroked the ball through the gaps and forced the Pakistan fielders to fumble the ball, thereby allowing them to pick up twos and quick singles. But the Pakistani bowlers soon had the West Indies batters pigeon-holed, as their lines and lengths were spot on.

Campbelle came to the party in the 16th over, taking 13 runs off Diana Baig’s last over, smashing her first delivery for six, following it up with a boundary and three singles to finish the over. However, going for a sweep shot, she was given out leg before for a well-played 43 from 36 deliveries.

Taylor then turned on the tempo, as she looked to get the team to a defendable total. She made the ball kiss the advertising boards several times in the 17th and 18th overs as the score ticked over 100 runs. But going for another six, was caught on the boundary by Baig for a valiant 43 off 47 deliveries.

The West Indies Women finished their innings 124/7 from 20 overs with Taylor and Campbelle both making 43. Bowling for Pakistan, Baig had 2/19 followed by Nida Dar with 2/30 and Aiman Anwar 2/32.

The West Indies bowlers did not make it easy on themselves when they tried to defend the modest total, as 11 extras were given away. A few missed chances also hurt the West Indies, as dropped catches and run outs hampered their defence.

Javeria Khan and Muneeba Ali ensured a solid opening partnership set the foundation for Pakistan’s run-chase. When the opening pair was out, the experienced duo of captain Bismah Maroof and Dar comfortably took the Pakistanis to victory in 18.2 overs.

Pakistan finished on 127/2 in 18.4 overs, winning by eight wickets. Maroof and Dar finished on 38 and 18 not out respectively. Taylor finished with 1/20, followed by Afy Fletcher with 1/21.