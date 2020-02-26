UNC activist 'Skippy' in hot water over Facebook post

POLITICAL ACTIVIST and radio talk show host Barrington “Skippy” Thomas was chastised on Wednesday for posting a picture of the Prime Minister and a child and using the image to attack Dr Rowley.

Thomas, in a now deleted Facebook post, which was screenshotted and shared on social media, posted a photograph of the child atop a music truck with Rowley behind her, on the ground, smiling for the camera. In the post he said he found the picture “uncomfortable.”

In the comments to the deleted post, the child’s mother, Krystal George, asked that Barrington to remove it as he had no authority to use it. She even tagged Police Commissioner Gary Griffith in her request.

But instead of removing the post at the time, Thomas replied: “Keep her home not in the public flirting for adult men.”

Later, in an 11-minute emotional video response, George said her daughter was made a “national spectacle” by Thomas’ post. She added Thomas’ response “crossed the line.”

“The whole of Trinidad message me yesterday (Tuesday)… Mess with me not my child. Dr Rowley was innocent, it could be Rowley, it could be Kamla, it could be the Pope. Any child who see a public figure, someone who they are taught in school, would want a picture.”

She also spoke against those who shared the post in support of Thomas’ claim against her seven-year-old daughter.

“You destroyed my child. These are not tears of hurt you know, these are tears of anger. Thank God for Jesus because if it wasn’t for Jesus I mash him up already. Whole night I could not sleep."

She added that the page had to be reported before Thomas removed the post and picture adding she was given a “dry like Crix” apology from Thomas saying “sorry about that.” George said Thomas ought to have known better, ending the video with “let the chips fall where they may.”

Following the deleted post, Thomas posted this: “I am not taking any responsibility for anybody nasty thoughts. All I simply mean is that it it uncomfortable for me to see Rowley posing for pictures with children. After cutting their school feeding, taking away their laptops, not opening the children hospital for them, closing the homework centre in Movant Garth Christopher opened for them, cutting GATE leaving no hope for their future, not assisting them with the Children Life Fund, taking away social support from the children with cerebral palsy, not paying the school buses to transport them and taking away their parents food card, calling them duncy head and hyenas. Twist it however alyuh want . That is what I mean and I stand by it.”

In a media release, the Children’s Authority said it condemned Thomas’ actions.

“The Authority notes that persons in the media in whatever form, have a duty to ensure responsible coverage of children and their rights. Therefore, it is alarming that an irresponsible action would be committed by someone entrusted to be the voice and ears of the public, which includes children.”

The release also called for individuals to refrain from misusing photos of children that infringe on their rights and privacy or the inappropriate posting photos and captions that may lead to the exploitation of a child. The release also reminded the public that parental consent is required before posting any image, video, recording or caption of, or related to, a child.

In their release the PNM said it was “horrified at the disgusting diatribe and sick antics” by Thomas. Thomas was labelled a “national disgrace” and the PNM called on the country to “strongly condemn this sick unrepentant individual” who they said made other attempts at sullying Rowley’s name in the past.

“This is also yet another instance where members of a party led by a woman have repeatedly encouraged and allowed its member to denigrate women – the child’s mother, and a vulnerable seven-year-old girl. There is no room in this country for crass, guerilla-styled politics and its practitioners must be soundly rejected.”

Calls to Anita Haynes, public relations officer of the UNC, of which Thomas is a member, went straight to voicemail.