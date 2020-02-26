TTFA secures $25 million deal with Avec

TTFA president William Wallace -

THE TT Football Association (TTFA) has secured the largest commercial technical kit deal since qualification for the 2006 FIFA World Cup with a contract valued at $25 million over the next four years.

The agreement with international supplier Avec, reflects an association with a proven and experienced brand which has supplied many globally recognised English clubs over the years, such as Crystal Palace, Sunderland, Sheffield United and Bradford City alongside many others in the English and Scottish Football Leagues.

Avec’s history of supplying technical playing and training kit to all levels and age groups from the English Premier League through to academies, schools and colleges has been an important consideration in establishing this new association.

The contract will commence in June 2020 and Avec will supply premium playing kit and training wear to all TTFA representative sides including the men’s and women’s senior sides and all age group categories.

The new range will also be available to fans through physical and online retail outlets meaning fans will be able to wear the same designs of playing and training wear worn by all representative teams.

TTFA President, William Wallace said: “The level of this partnership reflects a landmark moment for the TTFA and we are delighted with the outcome. The challenge was to find a new apparel partner who could provide the best possible commercial outcome and ensure a smooth supply of apparel to every single team on our roster. The search was comprehensive, but our unanimous conclusion was that Avec offered an overall proposition that was a perfect fit in all aspects."