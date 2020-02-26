TT U-20s advance to knockout phase

TRINIDAD AND Tobago Under-20 women foootball secured their place in the knockout phase of the CONCACAF U-20 Women Championship on Tuesday with a 2-0 win over Cayman Islands in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic.

Maria-Frances Serrant hit a right-footed shot, from close range, in the 78th minute to open TT's account, and captain Afiyah Cornwall got the other item, in the 90th.

This was Cornwall's fifth goal in two matches, after registering a beaver-trick against St Kitts/Nevis on Sunday.

TT will conclude their Group F campaign with a fixture against Haiti on Thursday.