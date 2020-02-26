Stage Gone Bad writer on Road March win: 'This was the goal'

Andre Jeffers

ANDRE Jeffers, who wrote Neil "Iwer" George and Kees Diffenthaller's Stage Gone Bad, says he feels great after the official announcement that the song won the 2020 Road March competition.

Jeffers, 32, told Newsday he wrote it in January 2019 with the intention of winning the Road March.

"This was the goal. It was not something we stumbled upon. It was written with its intention, it was marketed with its intention."

Asked if he felt there would be a close race between the second-placed song, Conch Shell by Machel Montano, Skinny Fabulous, and Stage Gone Bad, he said, "I think generally, coming up against Machel, you always expect that even if you're going to win, it's gonna be close."

But after seeing people's reactions, especially during the weekend before Carnival, he said he knew they were going to be victorious.

Jeffers also wrote George's 2018 hit Savannah.

Stage Gone Bad has now given him his first Road March title as a writer, and his first (Power) Soca Monarch title.